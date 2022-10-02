Andhra Pradesh bags six awards in Swachh Survekshan 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:55 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh state has bagged six awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022.

The three cities of Greater Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati were ranked in the top 10 in the category of towns with more than one lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings announced by President Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi on Saturday.

The three were followed by Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram in the top 100 of the same category. With regard to garbage-free cities, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati were awarded a five-star rating. Visakhapatnam was also was awarded ‘top impact creator’ under Million Plus City category.

In south zone, for towns with a population between 50,000 and one lakh, 21 cities ranked in the top 100. Punganur got the third rank and Pulivendula ninth. In the category of towns in south zone with population ranking from 25,000 to 50,000, eight urban local bodies figured in the top 100 ranks.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation won the first rank in ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Seher.’ Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh, special chief secretary for municipal administration Y. Sri Lakshmi, municipal commissioner Anupama Anjali and Mayor Dr R. Sirisha received the award from the President.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was awarded as ‘cleanest capital.’ Municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and Mayor Rayala Bhagya Lakshmi received the award from union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Visakhapatnam was awarded the ‘clean big city’ with a population of 10 lakh to 40 lakh. Municipal commissioner P. Raja Babu and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari received the award.

Pulivendula was awarded for innovation and best practices under south zone for towns with 50,000 lakh to one lakh population while Punganur was awarded for citizens’ feedback. Salur was awarded for innovation and best practices in the south zone for towns between 25,000 and 50,000 population and under the special mention category, Srikakulam municipal corporation under 1-3 lakh population and Podili under below 15,000 population categories also won the awards.