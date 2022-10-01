Telugu Desam Party Twitter account hacked

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Amaravati: The official Twitter account of the Telugu Desam Party, @JaiTDP, was hacked on Saturday.

TDP sources said that the username, `Tyler Hobbs’, appeared in place of the TDP’s username and instead of TDP-related posts, posts pertaining to visual arts were being posted. The bio read “Visual artist working with algorithms, plotters, and paint. Sometimes I write about art on my site. Creator of Fidenza, co-creator of QQL’.

TDP sources have alleged the hand of YSR Congress Party supporters in the hacking and have lodged a complaint with the police regarding this. Efforts were on to restore the account, they said.

In an earlier instance when the TDP Twitter account was hacked, it was restored after a few hours with some effort, it is learned.