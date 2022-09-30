No alliance with Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh: Laxman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:10 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations that the BJP would form an alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh in the next assembly elections, the BJP MP and party parliamentary board member K Laxman made it clear that the BJP would not enter into an alliance with the TDP and hinted that there would be a tie up with the popular Telugu film actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena.

Welcoming the national party to be announced by the TRS, Laxman, during a chit chat with media persons here on Friday, said the ultimate objective of the BJP was to sweep the assembly elections in Telangana. Several leaders from the ruling party were ready to join the BJP soon, he said, adding that due to certain constraints they were continuing in the ruling party. At the ground level, sarpanches and MPTCs were joining the party, he said. Referring to the status of Congress, Laxman said the Congress was nowhere in the country.

“I am considering my appointment as a member of the BJP parliamentary board equivalent to the union cabinet minister post,” he said. After the former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Laxman was the second Telugu person who became a member of the parliamentary board.