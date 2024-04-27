BJP lodges complaint against TPCC with CEO

Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday filed a complaint against TPCC with the State Chief Electoral Officer accusing it of tampering the speech of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In its complaint, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that the TPCC official handle had posted a doctored speech of Shah on social media platform ‘X’ in which the union Minister was seen telling that the BJP would cancel the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs if it comes to power at the Centre. Whereas in the original video Shah had said that the BJP would scrap the reservation being provided to Muslims in Telangana and that it would be given to SCs, STs and OBCs, he said.

“The deliberate and mischievous act is aimed at misleading people and creating fear among the OBC community,”he said.

He urged the CEO to take stringent action against the TPCC.