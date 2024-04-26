KCR advises CM Revanth to stop swearing in name of Gods, start taking concrete steps to deliver promises

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop swearing in the name of Gods to implement the electoral promises and instead, take concrete steps to deliver them, if he had any guts.

Doubting the Congress government’s commitment to deliver its promises, he said the continuation of schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima is also uncertain. Participating in the bus tour supporting BRS MP candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy in Mahabubnagar on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the Congress for coming to power by making false promises and spreading false narratives.

He stated that despite spending five months in power, the Chief Minister did not deliver any promises and instead, passing time by hurling choicest abuses against him and the BRS which were responsible for Telangana State formation.

He listed out the numerous promises of the Congress including Rs 15,000 to farmers, Rs 4,500 to unemployed youth, Rs 2,500 to women, Rs 4,000 to elderly citizens, one tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi and several others, which are yet to be implemented.

“There are no Scooty for young women, but only looty in the Congress regime. The Congress ruined Telangana within days after coming to power. But I will be silent spectator. I will fight for the State development until my last breathe, but seek your support in the form of your vote,” he said.

The BRS president slammed the Congress government for conspiring to restrict Rythu Bandhu benefits and bring back the dark times of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to Palamuru region.

He reminded that farmers were forced to abandon their farm lands and drive autorikshaws in Hyderabad for livelihood, before Telangana State formation.

“Farmers must unite and join the BRS in a fight against the Congress to safeguard their interests. I appeal them to strengthen the arms of BRS by casting their vote to Manne Srinivas Reddy,” he urged.

The BRS president stated that a vote for the Congress candidate in Mahabubnagar will only benefit the BJP as the fight is only between the BRS and the BJP, while the Congress is confined to third spot.

He trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discriminating against Telangana and its people, since the latter came to power 10 years ago.

He reminded that Modi took unilateral decision to transfer seven mandals and 400 MW Lower Sileru power project to Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre had denied medical colleges, Navodaya schools and several other national-level institutions to Telangana during the last 10 years.

“Narendra Modi has been ruling this country for the last 10 years, but has been least benficial for the country’s progress. He gave over 100 slogans, but implemented none of them in reality,” he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao took a dig at Prime Minister Modi for promising Rs 15 lakh to every family upon coming to power, but not delivering it even after 10 years and yet boasting himself as ‘Vishwaguru’ with the help of his party cadre. He pointed out that the ‘Vishwaguru’ denied national project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, the lifeline of Palamuru region, despite repeated requests from the previous BRS government.

“The less we talk about BJP candidate DK Aruna, the better. What is her contribution for development of the State or Mahabunagar constituency in the last five years despite being the BJP national vice-president,” he said, adding that it was Aruna who performed ‘Mangala Harathi’ and welcomed the Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh when they came to divert rightful share of Telangana in Krishna River water to Rayalaseema.

The former Chief Minister dubbed the BJP as an useless relative who seeks only votes, but fails to return the favour to its benefactors. Drawing paralles between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said both the Bade Bhai and Chote Bhai will take people for granted, upon winning elections.

Vote for either of them, he said both will take it as an approval for their anti-people decisions including fitting electricity metres to agricultural pumpsets.