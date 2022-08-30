Andhra Pradesh: Case booked against Saipriya’s father

Visakhapatnam: There is a new twist in the case of Saipriya who had eloped with her boyfriend from the city beach last month, with the police registering a case against her father on Tuesday. Police had booked a case against Saipriya as well as her husband Srinivas earlier.

On July 25 evening, Saipriya along with her husband went to Rama Krishna beach in the city to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She was seen on the shore when Srinivas moved a few yards away to answer a phone call.But when he turned back, he could not find her and so called for help from the police which saw the entire official machinery, coast guard and naval divers launching search operations on a warfooting using speed boats and even helicopter, spending about Rs 1 crore public money.

However, later it turned out that Saipriya had eloped with her boyfriend Raviteja after all, hoodwinking her husband. When she was traced, police filed a case on the couple. On Tuesday, a case was booked against Saipriya’s father Appalaraju also, for failing to inform police about the love affair her daughter had with Raviteja, and deliberately misleading the police and district administration, according to Three Town police.