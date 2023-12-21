Andhra Pradesh: CBI arrests Senior Superintendent of Post Offices

The arrested official had issued an order for suspension of the complainant on November 30 after a criminal case was registered against the latter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have arrested a Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram Division in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh to revoke the suspension of his subordinate.

The arrested official had issued an order for suspension of the complainant on November 30 after a criminal case was registered against the latter. It was alleged that the accused officer had initially demanded Rs. 10 lakh bribe for revoking the suspension.

After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 2.5 lakh. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested official was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Vijayawada and was remanded to judicial custody till January 2, a bureau press release said on Thursday.