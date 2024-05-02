Bandi demands Congress government to handover phone tapping case to CBI

Both the BJP and Congress parties are hatching conspiracies to ensure BJP’s defeat in Karimnagar constituency, Bandi Sanjay alleged,

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 06:15 PM

Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay demanded that the Congress government hand over the alleged phone tapping case to CBI and share the details in public domain.

“If the Congress government does not entrust the case to CBI, then it should be considered that the Congress is also linked with the case,” Bandi Sanjay alleged while addressing media persons here on Thursday.

Already, a few people have been arrested and remanded to custody as well. It was such a high profile but the State government was trying to dilute the gravity of the case to save those involved in the scam, he charged.

Both BRS and Congress have struck a secret deal and that’s the reason the phone tapping case was being watered down. Both the parties were hatching conspiracies to ensure BJP’s defeat in Karimnagar constituency, he alleged, adding that even Congress workers were not convinced about Velichala Rajender Rao’s candidature from the constituency.