Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu clarifies on Atmakur bypoll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the disparaging remarks made by the ruling YSR Congress Party in the aftermath of the TDP deciding not to contest the ensuing byelection to Atmakur in Nellore district.

Addressing a video conference with party leaders here, he clarified that it was the TDP policy not to contest a bypoll when a family member of the people’s representative is fielded in the vacancy caused due to the latter’s death. “That’s why we are not fielding any candidate for the vacancy arisen due to death of Gautham Reddy. But the YSRCP leaders are challenging us for a contest. They should remember we did not contest at Badevel and for the same reason we are not in fray in Atmakur,” he stated.