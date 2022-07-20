Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan performs Bhoomi puja for Ramayapatnam port

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday performed the Bhoomi puja to mark the beginning of the Rs.3,746.14 crore worth first phase works of Ramayapatnam port in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district here.

Addressing the displaced persons on the occasion, he said that the new port would be very useful to the state as it would help increase economic activity. Several youth would get employment and the transportation costs also would come down significantly. The port would generate thousands of jobs directly and lakhs would get employment indirectly, he pointed out.

Thanking the villagers who extended cooperation for construction of the port and also the bankers who gave the loans, the Chief Minister said 75 per cent of the jobs would be given only to local people. In addition to the existing six ports in the state, four more would be constructed. Besides, the work on nine fishing harbours and the four ports was being accelerated.

In this context, Jagan also recalled that Chandrababu Naidu, who headed the previous Telugu Desam Party government, broke the coconut just before the elections without doing anything for five full years, which was unfair. The TDP government had hurried through the foundation stone laying part without acquiring the land or any DPR and without getting any clearances, whereas the present government was going ahead with all the necessary clearances, he stated.

The Ramayapatnam port would have four berths including one coal berth, two container berths and one multipurpose berth with cargo handling capacity of 25 million tonnes in the first phase which is expected to be completed in three years. The total capacity of the project is 163.54 million tonnes with 19 berths to be constructed in two phases.

The rehabilitation and resettlement would be taken up with Rs.117.64 crore to the 600 families of Mondivaripalem, Avulavaripalem and Karlapalem villagers which are likely to be displaced. The government has also promised one job for each of the displaced families.