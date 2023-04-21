Andhra Pradesh: Dalits protest against Chandrababu Naidu in Ongole

Members of Dalit organisations staged black flag demonstrations and released black balloons besides raising slogans `Dalita Drohi Chandrababu'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was greeted with protests by Dalits in Yerragondapalem in the Ongole district on Friday.

Members of Dalit organisations staged black flag demonstrations and released black balloons besides raising slogans `Dalita Drohi Chandrababu’. They demanded that Chandrababu should tender an apology to SCs before visiting the district.

The cause for the protests was objectionable remarks made by his son Nara Lokesh recently.

Minister Adimoolapu Suresh who led the demonstrations said that Chandrababu did little for the district and it was Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy led government which completed the Veligonda project. He said the protests were made in a peaceful manner.

However, with the protesters gathering in large numbers, there was tension in Yerragondapalem which prompted the police deploying additional forces and the NSG also appearing on the scene to beef up security for the TDP president.