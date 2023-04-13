Ambedkar Statue unveiling: A proud moment for entire nation, says CM KCR

With the stage set for the unveiling of the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said it was a proud moment not just for Telangana, but for the entire nation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: With the stage set for the unveiling of the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said it was a proud moment not just for Telangana, but for the entire nation.

The life of the architect of the Indian Constitution was proof of the philosophy that one has to encounter challenges with self-confidence. Despite facing discrimination in the name of caste and untouchability from his childhood, Ambedkar never took a step back and went forward to achieve great success, the Chief Minister said.

Remembering the contributions of Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said it was the vision of the great leader to incorporate Article 3 in the Constitution, which paved the way for the formation of Telangana. “The entire State of Telangana is paying its rich tributes to BR Ambedkar,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister said the new State Secretariat building was named as Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat as part of continuing the aspirations of Ambedkar.

The Telangana government was also implementing special schemes for the upliftment of SC community, which was facing social discrimination.

The State government was extending quality education to Dalits through Gurukul schools, the Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, financial assistance of Rs.20 lakh through the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship, implementing TS Pride to transform Dalits as entrepreneurs, free power of upto 101 units to the SCs etc.

Stating that Dalit Bandhu was a revolutionary scheme under which beneficiaries do not have to repay the assistance of Rs.10 lakh extended to them, he said the State government had also set up the Rakshana Nidhi to help them in case of any financial difficulties.

Expressing happiness over the success achieved by beneficiaries through Dalit Bandhu, the Chief Minister said their achievements proved that Dalits were not inferior to others, if required support was extended.

“Through these success stories, the Telangana Dalit community is going to be a role model for India,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, reiterating that with Telangana’s spirit, efforts would be continued to ensure welfare of dalits across the country.