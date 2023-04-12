Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy challenges Chandrababu Naidu on good governance

Referring to the selfie challenge on TIDCO houses, the Andhra Pradesh CM said that selfie challenge did not mean posting merely four photographs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has challenged Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu for a family-wise, village-wise or district wise estimate of implementing welfare schemes in the state during their respective regimes.

Addressing a public meeting after crediting financial assistance of Rs.658.6 crore into the accounts of 4,39,068 eligible poor women belonging to Reddy, Kama, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities across the state under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme at Markapur near here on Wednesday, he said that people were aware of the facts.

“Every household knows it and every person knows it. That’s why they are hiding the truth and levelling baseless allegation and spreading falsehood. Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, TV 5 are spreading the same lie repeatedly in a bid to make people believe what they said is right. But you question them as to why they could not give house-sites in the previous regime and inform them the 30 lakh house-sites we have distributed among you. Do they have the moral right to take selfie in front of such house-sites? You also ask Chandrababu as to what good he had done to you to have his sticker in front of your house,” he said.

Referring to the selfie challenge on TIDCO houses, Jagan said that selfie challenge did not mean merely four photographs and one had to go door to door and tell them what one had done. If the people said they had done some good, then they could have a selfie which would be fabulous, he remarked. Observing that a scheme like EBC Nestham was not found anywhere else in the country, he said the government was implementing the scheme though it was not part of the election manifesto. As much as Rs.1,258 crore was credited to women’s accounts through the scheme in the past two years as his was a women’s friendly government, he stated.

“We have transferred Rs.2.07 crore through DBT to beneficiaries in 46 months. Several schemes were introduced for women’s empowerment and we gave 30 lakh house-site pattas to women. These EBC Nestham and Kapu Nestham are not pre-poll promises. Each house is worth R. 10 lakh and we are providing timely assistance to every woman,” he said.