Andhra Pradesh: EC issues notification for Atmakur MLA bypoll on June 23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

File Photo

Nellore: The Election Commission has issued the notification for conduct of by-election to the Atmakur Assembly Constituency in Nellore district on June 23. The gazette notification for the by-election will be issued on May 30. According to the schedule, the last date for nominations is June 6, scrutiny of nomination scrutiny on June 7, the last date for withdrawal is on June 9, and the polling will be held on June 23.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 26 and the election process will be completed by June 28. The by-election for the Atmakur seat was caused due to the death of sitting MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest on February 21 last year. Goutham Reddy’s younger brother Mekapati Vikram will be the YSR Congress Party candidate. The BJP declared that it would field a candidate for the by-polls.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday said the party would contest the Atmakur by-election and the candidate would be decided by the party high command. On the possible electoral alliances, he clarified that the BJP would not have pacts with any party except the Jana Sena Party in the elections in the state.

