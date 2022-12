Andhra Pradesh: Five students drown in Krishna river

Five students drowned in the Krishna river near Yanamalakuduru on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Representational Image

Vijayawada: Five students drowned in the Krishna river near Yanamalakuduru on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, a student was found drowning in the river and four others jumped into water in a bid to rescue him. All the students were from Patamata area of Vijayawada and the body of one of the students was retrieved.

Search is on for the missing students.