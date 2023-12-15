Andhra Pradesh: MLC Sheikh Sabji dies in tragic road accident

The incident took place on Friday when an oncoming car collided with the car he was travelling in.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh MLC Sheikh Sabji died in an accident at Cherukuvada in West Godavari district. The incident took place on Friday when an oncoming car collided with the car he was travelling in. The vehicle’s driver and his gunmen sustained injuries.

He was going to attend a protest held by Anganwadi workers in Bhimavaram.

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and offered condolences to his family members.