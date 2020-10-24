Andhra Pradesh government acting against landsharks

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party government had decided to act above politics and remove all land encroachments and as part of this was initiating action against land grabbers in Visakhapatnam, Tourism minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao said here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, he said that the Telugu Desam Party leaders were raising a hue and cry over removal of encroachments. If they really loved GITAM, why did they not regularise them during their regime? The cost of land is around Rs.20 crore per acre in Rushikonda area and 40 acres grabbed means Rs.800 crore. The Government has only recovered its land,” he pointed out.

He also stated that Chandrababu had no love for GITAM management and was now reacting wildly only for political gains. And GITAM university was not a charitable institution but collected lakhs of rupees towards fees. “They also don’t follow the rule of reservation. Have they ever reduced fees for local rushikonda and Endada students? The TDP leaders should withdraw their remarks,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .