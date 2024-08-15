Andhra Pradesh Governor,CM extend Independence Day greetings

By PTI Updated On - 15 August 2024, 12:46 PM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state on Thursday.

The Governor said Independence Day is a day of remembrance as well as dedication. The sacrifices of great freedom fighters paved the way for all of us to enjoy the fruits of freedom.

“It is a day of rededication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and brotherhood that inspired our national struggle for freedom,” said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

He called on people to rededicate themselves to the cause of nation building to achieve a developed country by 2047.

The Chief Minister said people are enjoying the fruits of freedom brought forth by the sacrifices of several eminent people.

“India is a wonderful country which takes along diverse religions, tribes, castes in a united way and sets new goals every time to proceed in the path of progress,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Moreover, he called on the people of the state to partner in Andhra Pradesh’s reconstruction and wished for Independence Day to illuminate the lives of everyone.