Andhra Pradesh govt increases paddy purchase bags limit

The Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, Taneti Vanitha, announced that the paddy purchase bags from farmers had been hiked to 95 bags from 79 bags.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the paddy purchase bag limit at the request of farmers. The State Home Minister, Taneti Vanitha, announced that the paddy purchase bags from farmers had been hiked to 95 bags from 79 bags.

The minister, Taneti Vanitha, stated in the meeting with the civil supplies that the government will bear the transport and labour charges to bring paddy to RBK centres and supply gunny bags for free.

Due to the Rabi season, the farmers have produced more than 60 bags per acre, but the officials informed the farmers that they would purchase only 40 bags per acre.

When the farmer took their concerns to Konaseema district collector Himanshu Sukla over the paddy purchase limit, he promised them that he will make sure that the Andhra Pradesh government would purchase up to 50 bags per acre.