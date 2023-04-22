Tirumala: Central government gives relief to TTD over foreign currency deposits

The central government suspended TTD’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRS) registration for violating certain rules and fined it Rs 14 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: The Central government has given permission to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD) to accept foreign currency deposits offered by foreigners without details of the donors in the name of Srivari’s gifts. The Union Minister of Home Affairs said that only TTD is given such an exemption under Section 50(c) of the FCRS Act.

Earlier, the central government suspended TTD’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRS) registration for violating certain rules and fined it Rs 14 crore. However, TTD negotiated with MHA for three months, and the penalty has been reduced to Rs 3 crore.

TTD paid the penalty and renewed its FCRA registration in March. Later, MHA asked TTD to provide details of the foreign depositors where TTD administration explained the issues of checking the credentials of donors. Following the explanation of TTD officials, MHA gave a positive response and stated the exemption given to the TTD over foreign currency deposits. The Union Minister of Home Affairs, S. Muthu Kumar, stated that Tirumala is the first temple in the country to be granted this facility.