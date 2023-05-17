Andhra Pradesh govt releases Rs 123.52 cr under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa

Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs. 123.52 crore under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa. A sum of 10,000 each would be credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiary families.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: In order to assist 1,23,519 fisherman households across the State during the duration of the marine fishing ban from April 15 to June 14, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs. 123.52 crore under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa. A sum of 10,000 each would be credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiary families.

In addition, the Chief Minister provided Rs. 107.91 crore in aid to 23,458 fishing families who had lost their livelihoods due to ONGC pipeline construction in the Konaseema and Kakinada districts. He also lay the 417 crore rupee foundation stone for the Nizampatnam fishing harbour.

After the release of YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the public meeting and said, “The present Government is giving Rs. 9 subsidy on purchase of diesel incurring an annual expenditure of Rs. 25 crore, whereas the TDP Government provided only Rs. 6 subsidy on diesel purchase by fishermen for operating their boats.” Adding he said that the ex-gratia to the kin of the diseased fishermen families has been increased to Rs. 10 lakh from Rs. 5 lakh given during the TDP rule.

He further added that in order to pay off the outstanding arrears of Rs. 451 crores left by the TDP regime, the government spent Rs. 2,792 crore on providing energy to aqua farmers at a subsidised cost of Rs. 1.50 per unit.

The Chief Minister approved Rs. 37.50 crore for various development projects in Nizampatnam in response to a request from party MP M. Venkataramana.