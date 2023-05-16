BRS seeks public support for Telangana model in Andhra Pradesh

BRS Andhra Pradesh president Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar urged Kapus not to fall prey to vote bank politics and to support candidates who genuinely work for their welfare

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: BRS Andhra Pradesh president Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar voiced concern over the neglect of the Kapu community who form a large percentage of population in both Telugu States. He expressed disappointment at the exploitation of the Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities by political parties for their own selfish gains.

Speaking at an event held at the BRS AP camp office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Chandrasekhar urged Kapus not to fall prey to vote bank politics and to support candidates who genuinely work for their welfare. He said both the TDP and the YSRCP reach out to the Kapu community only during the elections. He asserted that the social, economic, and political progress of all the communities could be achieved only through the BRS.

Stating that the BRS would be contesting in all Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming elections, he called upon the people to rally behind BRS leadership in order to replicate the successful Telangana model in AP.

Kapu Associations Welfare Samithi president Miriyala Chinna Raghavulu met with Thota Chandrasekhar and handed over a letter requesting cooperation from the Telangana government in providing five acres land for construction of Kapu Welfare Bhavan in Serlingampally, Rangareddy district. On the occasion, leaders from various districts, including Miriyala Chinna Raghavu from Machilipatnam, Mehbub Basha, Nur Khan, Ayyappa Reddy from Guntur, Jani from Ongole, and Chandrasekhar from Srikakulam, joined the BRS.