Andhra Pradesh govt relieves Telangana native employees

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders relieving 49 class III and IV employees, who are natives of Telangana and working in the General Administration Department, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi.

Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014. All the 49 employees with different designations including Record Assistant, DR&T Assistant, Office Subordinate, lift operator, Jamedar, sweeper and scavenger, are now relieved to join Telangana State.

