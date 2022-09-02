Andhra Pradesh: LPG cylinders blast as fire breaks out in truck

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:33 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Reports reaching here said the LPG cylinders laden truck was in its way to Ulavapadu from Kurnool when fire broke out in the truck near Daddavada of Komarolu mandal.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in truck carrying more than 100 LPG cylinders leading to extreme tension on national highway near Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh on early hours of Friday.

Reports reaching here said the LPG cylinders laden truck was in its way to Ulavapadu from Kurnool when fire broke out in the truck near Daddavada of Komarolu mandal. The lorry crew jumped out of the vehicle in nick of the time even as the gas cylinders blasted.

Authorities said there were about 300 cylinders in the truck and that over 100 have burst so far. Efforts were on to contain the flames but it was difficult as the cylinders were blasting. No casualties were reported.