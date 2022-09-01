| One Killed Two Injured In Fire After Lpg Leakage In Serilingampally

One killed, two injured in fire after LPG leakage in Serilingampally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:41 AM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: One person is feared dead and two others injured in a fire which was triggered by an LPG leakage at Serilingampally on the city outskirts on Thursday.

Sources said the incident occurred in a house in a residential area. The victims were yet to be identified. The local residents who heard a huge sound soon realised it was a mishap and alerted the police.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

