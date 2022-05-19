Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, now costs Rs 1,003

By PTI Published: Updated On - 01:24 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

The hike comes on the back of a Rs 50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on March 22.

Also read

Three held in Hyderabad for adulteration of LPG cylinders

Kavitha slams BJP govt over hike of commercial LPG cylinder price

LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50