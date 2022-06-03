Andhra Pradesh: Many women hospitalised after gas leak in Atchutapuram SEZ

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Anakapalle: Several women workers fell ill due to a gas leak from a chemical unit in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone here on Friday afternoon.

According to information, ammonia gas leaked from Porus factory and women working in the premises complained of nausea and burning sensation in eye and were seen vomiting while a few others fell unconscious.

Tens of them were seen being rushed in about 20 ambulances to a hospital nearby for first aid, after which they were shifted to private hospitals for treatment.

Pollution control board officials arrived on the scene and are making efforts to control the gas leak.