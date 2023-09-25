| Andhra Pradesh Central University To Come Up At Anakapalle

Andhra Pradesh: Central University to come up at Anakapalle

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:57 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Anakapalle: A Central University will come up at a cost of Rs 28.74 crore on ten acres at Sundarayyapeta in the district, according to YSR Congress Party MP BV Satyavati.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, she said that Rs 10.9 crore for university buildings, Rs 5 crore for basic infrastructure facilities, Rs 4.75 crore for sports complex, Rs 3 crore for staff quarters, Rs 1.9 crore for compound wall, and Rs 5 lakh for the canteen were accorded financial sanction.

