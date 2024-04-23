AP medical student dies in Kyrgyzstan

The victim Dasari Chandu, (21) from Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing his second year MBBS course in Kyrgyzstan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: A medical student from AP died after reportedly getting trapped under a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

He had gone to the country around a year ago and stayed along with a few other Indian students. According to his parents, Chandu visited the waterfall on Sunday with four other students, who were also from Andhra Pradesh.

He died after he was trapped in the ice. Chandu’s parents said they had contacted union Minister and Telangana State BJP president, G Kishan Reddy to help them bring their son’s body home.

The union minister is in contact with Kyrgyzstan officials and arrangements have been made to transport the body to Anakapalle. Chandu is the second son of the famous ‘Madugula Halwa’ sweet shop owner Dasari Bheema Raju in Madugula of Anakapalle.