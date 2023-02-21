Andhra Pradesh: New Governor to take charge on February 24

Syed Abdul Nazeer who hails from Karnataka was a former Justice in the Supreme Court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Photo: PTI

Amaravati: Justice Abdul Nazeer who has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh, will take charge on February 24.

He will arrive from Delhi here on Wednesday evening and according to AP Raj Bhavan sources, arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor-designate on Friday.

Syed Abdul Nazeer who hails from Karnataka was a former Justice in the Supreme Court. He has the distinction of being the third judge to have been promoted to the highest court of the country without serving as the Chief Justice of any High Court. He retired in January 2023.

Meanwhile, the outgoing AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be relieved on Wednesday. The State government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday bid farewell to him and Jagan lauded the services of Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to the state which he served for three and half years.