AP CM Jagan calls for construction of huge building for startups in Vizag

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that the industrial policy should be to provide handholding to industries in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that the industrial policy should be to provide handholding to industries in the state.

Reviewing the new industrial policy with the officials here on Monday, he felt that the policy should be such that it encouraged the traders from establishing industries to marketing. Focus should be on marketing tie ups since international tie ups would help the MSMEs develop a great deal, he pointed out.

“The competition will be stiff in this sector. Industries can do well with proper marketing system,” he added. Jagan also directed the officials to lend a hand in concept, commissioning and marketing wings and provide support in MSME policy, advice, and assistance. He also asked the officials to construct a huge building in Visakhapatnam for startups.