Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan eyes CM seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Mangalagiri: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday gave clear indication that his ambition is to become Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to reporters here, he recalled how Kumaraswamy could become Chief Minister in Karnataka with just 30 seats and had the JSP secured 40 seats in 2019, he too would have demanded the CM’s gaddi.

Reiterating his decision to forge poll alliances, he said that while he respected Communist parties, there was a need to join hands with parties which could influence elections. “BRS in the past could strengthen itself with poll pacts. The BJP which is going strong, had electoral alliances and many parties became strong with alliances.

When I say that the anti-incumbency vote should not be split, I have only the YSR Congress Party in mind. In 2014, we reached an alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party after a lot of thought. We are quite clear on poll alliances which is needed to protect the interest of the state,” he explained.

On the JSP’s status, Pawan Kalyan said that his party is now much stronger. In the event of early polls, he would begin to act at the field level from June and would be happy if all strong parties gather together to curb the atrocities of the YSRCP government, the JSP president said.

