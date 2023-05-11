Ustaad Bhagat Singh glimpse released: Pawan Kalyan promises blasting performance this time

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar who created records with Gabbar Singh 11 years back, joined hands again for Ustaad Bhagat Singh under the production of Mythri Movie Makers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Ustaad Bhagat Singh has become the synonym for craze currently in Telugu cinema because of its combination. Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar who created records with Gabbar Singh 11 years back, joined hands again for Ustaad Bhagat Singh under the production of Mythri Movie Makers. Today, the makers released the first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh‘s glimpse starts with the slogan from Bhagavadgita quoting the saviour of Dharma. Then Pawan Kalyan introduces himself as Bhagat Singh reporting from Afzalgunj police station in Pathabasthi. So it is clear that the film is set in the backdrop of Telangana.

It is also known from the glimpse that Pawan Kalyan’s character in the film this time is going to be a little impatient and arrogant. That one dialogue towards the end of the glimpse is the highlighted part. “Eesari Performance Badhalaipoddi” is completely fan stuff.

Harish Shankar being one of the biggest fans of Pawan Kalyan caught that mass pulse of the Powerstar fans and brought the mass euphoria with the glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Sreeleela in an important role. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film.

Watch: