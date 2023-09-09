Andhra Pradesh police refuse permission to Pawan Kalyan’s special flight

Andhra Pradesh police made it clear that none except the family members of Chandrababu -- his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Nara Lokesh, would be allowed to meet him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

File Photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday evening refused permission for the special flight of film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who wanted to come here to express solidarity with the arrested Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu.

They took the decision as a preventive measure to maintain law and order and made it clear that none except the family members of Chandrababu — his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Nara Lokesh, would be allowed to meet him. Police said they had information that Pawan Kalyan was arriving to create unrest and therefore advised the airport authorities not to allow his flight.