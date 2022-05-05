Andhra Pradesh: Police stop Chandrababu’s convoy in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Source: Twitter/ Telugu Desam Party.

Visakhapatnam: City police on Thursday refused permission to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for visiting the Haritha Resorts in Rushikonda in the city where a tourism project work was going on.

The vehicles of his team were stopped on the national highway near Yendada junction which drew strong protests from the TDP leaders who argued with the police. This also resulted in a huge traffic jam from Yendada to Old Dairy Farm.

Police also arrested some TDP leaders and workers to control the situation.

