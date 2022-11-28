Andhra Pradesh: President Murmu to attend Navy Day celebrations on December 4

This would be President Droupadi Murmu's first visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming office as the President of India in July this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Photo: IANS

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh to participate in this year’s Navy Day celebrations to be held in Visakhapatnam on December 4. This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year.

As the President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, she would be attending the Navy Day fete as the chief guest. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the event.

President Murmu will also virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development works worth Rs 2,013 crore in the state, according to the President’s schedule released by Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat.

The President will arrive at Gannavaram Airport on Dec. 4 at 2.15 pm. She will leave on a special flight to Visakhapatnam at 2.25 pm and reach Naval Air Station INS Dega at 3.25 pm. and reach Chola suite at Eastern Naval Headquarters and take rest for some time.

At 4.05 pm she will reach Ramakrishna Beach. On the occasion of Navy Day, she will inaugurate the Indian Navy’s military exercises. After attending the Navy Day celebrations she will virtually inaugurate from the same platform.

At 6.10 pm the President will reach the Anantagiri Center of Eastern Navy and attend the Navy Day reception hosted there. She will later leave for Tirupati from Visakhapatnam by a special flight.

The projects which the President will inaugurate virtually in Visakhapatnam include -National Open Air Range (NOAR) constructed at Kurnool, Advanced Night Vision Products Factory constructed at Nimmalur in connection with the Department of Defence, Central Road Transport, National Highways Department constructed a highway from Rayachoti to Angallu on NH-340, four-lane RBOB was constructed on NH-205, Six-lane grade separated structure, sliproads at ITC junction in Kurnool town on NH-44, service roads, and highways constructed in various areas along with Kambalapadu junction in the suburbs of Done, Ekalavya Model Residential School, Science Center constructed at Rajamahendravaram under the aegis of the Tribal Department, Road widening works on NH-342 from Mudigubba to Puttaparthi undertaken by the Central Road Transport, National Highways Department.