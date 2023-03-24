Andhra Pradesh proposes inclusion of Boya, Valmiki in ST, Dalit Christians in SC lists

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the resolutions of inclusion of Boya, Valmiki in ST, Dalit Christians in SC lists were being sent to the Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted two important resolutions for inclusion of Boya and Valmiki communities in ST, and Dalit Christians in SC list. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the resolutions were being sent to the Centre.

Recalling that the Boya and Valmiki communities had requested him to include them in the Scheduled Tribe list during his padayatra, Jagan said that a one-member commission was constituted to study their social and economic status in Rayalaseema districts. The resolution was made based on its report, he revealed and said that their inclusion would in no way affect the STs in the agency.

Regarding Dalit Christians, Jagan said that the resolution was adopted by the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime and it was again adopted now. Their social and economic conditions did not change just because they changed the religion, he pointed out.