Andhra Pradesh: RTC bus `stolen’ and traced in Vizianagaram district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Vizianagaram: A strange incident in which a AP Road Transport Corporation bus was stolen and later found by the police in another village, took place in the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, an RTC bus of Palakonda depot on Monday made its night halt in Vangara village where the driver and conductor took rest. However, when the got up in the morning, they saw the bus was missing.

The driver Peela Bujji immediately lodged a complaint with Vangara police that someone had stolen the bus.

After the police sounded the alert and the bus was traced near Kandisa village of Meesaladolapeta of Regidi mandal.

Foul play is suspected as the GPS system of the bus was not functioning. Police are examining the CC footage at Vangara and Arsada villages to find out who `took away’ the bus.