Andhra Pradesh: SBI cashier windles Rs 60 lakh pledging fake gold

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Ramapuram: A cashier in the State Bank of India‘s Ramapuram branch in Annamayya district has allegedly swindled over Rs 60 lakh by pledging fake gold and drawing the money through the accounts of his family members.

Ramapuram is a mandal headquarters in the newly formed Annammayya district located in the extreme south-eastern part of the residual Andhra Pradesh state.

Ravikumar, working as cashier in the SBI branch here, plotted to swindle money from the bank and with the cooperation of his colleagues, pledged fake gold ornaments to draw loans up to Rs.60 lakh in the name of his family members and some others.

The bank officials traced it 15 days ago and suspended Ravikumar. A probe has been ordered into the episode and bank authorities admitted the cashier had committed fraud.