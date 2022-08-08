Warangal: Police recover 1.033 kg gold from inter-state burglar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Central Crime Station (CCS) along with Hanamkonda police station have recovered 1 kg and 33 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 52 lakhs from the member of an inter-state burglars gang who was in their custody. Two other accused Sadhu and Pavan of the same district are absconding.

Disclosing the details here on Monday, Warangal police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said the police arrested and produced the accused Paramender Singh (28) from Bhanar of Bhiwani district of Haryana State on July 24 this year. They obtained his custody from the court and recovered the stolen property by visiting his native place.

CP Joshi said that the accused had been involved in theft and burglary of the locked houses in different States. “As they were habituated to ill habits, they started committing the thefts by breaking open the houses and flats in the apartments,” he said.

The accused committed house burglaries in Ahmedabad and Vadodara of Gujarat, and Arundalpet of Guntur district. They were arrested by the Arundalpet police and kept in the jail for nine months. But after getting released from the jail, they resumed the burglaries to earn easy money to meet their lavish lifestyle. They committed 10 burglaries/thefts under Warangal police commissionerate limits since 2021. The police were able to nab him as the fingerprints collected at the scenes of offences were matched with the data available with the Arundalpet police of Guntur city.

The Police Commissioner congratulated the special teams led by Central Zone Additional DCP K Pushpa Reddy for successfully arresting the main accused and recovering the stolen property. The accused have allegedly committed offences in Suryapet district of Telangana, and Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. CCS Inspectors L Ramesh Kumar, K Srinivas Rao, Hanamkonda Inspector Ch Srinivas Ji were part of the teams that nabbed the habitual offenders.