Andhra Pradesh SC Gurukul Teachers get salary hikes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:28 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister, Merugu Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad: The State Social Welfare Minister, Merugu Nagarjuna, announced that orders have been issued to increase the salaries of 1,791 part-time teachers working in SC Gurukulam, including the salaries of exercise teachers and health supervisors, on Friday.

The minister said that this decision was taken in the Board of Governors meeting based on the requests made by the BR Ambedkar SC Gurukuls Junior Lecturers, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Health Supervisors in the state to increase the salary. The salary of junior lecturers has been hiked by Rs 6,000 from Rs 18,000 to Rs 24,150. For PGTs salary has been hiked to Rs 24,150 from Rs 16.100; TGTs salary hiked to Rs 19,350 from Rs 14,800; PETs hiked to Rs 16, 350 from Rs 10, 900.

The salary for health supervisors and staff nurses has been increased to Rs 19,350 from Rs 12,900.