AP POLYCET results 2023 released, check direct link

The AP POLYCET got an 86.35 pass percentage and 15 students out of marks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:41 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( AP POLYCET) 2023 results have been released. The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced the results. The AP POLYCET got an 86.35 pass percentage and 15 students out of marks. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, https://polycetap.nic.in

A total of 1,43,625 candidates appeared for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam this year across the state. A total of 70,569 seats are available in 29 departments in 84 government and 175 private polytechnic colleges across the state for the three-year polytechnic diploma course.

How to download AP POLYCET 2023 results

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET result.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and other details.

Step 4: The AP POYCET result for 2023 will display on the screen, and you can download