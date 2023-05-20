How to download AP ICET 2023 hall ticket

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:40 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP ICET 2023 hall ticket on May 20. The student who registered for the AP ICET 2023 exam can download their hall ticket on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP ICET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions: the first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second session will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The AP ICET 2023 answer key will be released on May 26.

How to download the AP ICET 2023 hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP ICET 2023.

Step 3: Click on “Download Hall Ticket.”

Step 3: Enter the registration number or mobile number given.

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed for download and printout.

