Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen on June 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Amaravati: All schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on June 12 after summer vacation, according to Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would give away `Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ on the opening day at Krosur in Palnadu district, he said here on Thursday, disclosing that each kit cost Rs 2500. Also, meritorious students of Intermediate would be felicitated by the Chief Minister, he revealed.

The minister said that the state government was spending Rs 1100 crore on Vidya Kanuka annually. The Amma Vodi fourth instalment of funds would be released on June 28. He also said that education would be imparted using latest technology in 12,000 schools in the first phase.

