AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy urges Narendra Modi to resolve pending bifurcation issues

YS Jaganmohan Reddy noted that even nine years after Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation, several issues were still pending in his memorandum to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Source: Twitter/CMO Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking resolution of pending issues post bifurcation of the state. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah later in the afternoon to discuss issues concerning Andhra Pradesh.

In his memorandum to the Prime Minister, Jagan noted that even nine years after State’s bifurcation, several issues were still pending. Among other issues he raised were payment of Rs.36,625 crore for the year 2014-15 under resource gap funding, raising the loan limits, and repayment of Rs.2600.74 crore which the state had spent on Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister also sought immediate approval of the revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore recommended by the technical advisory committee on Polavaram project, and 12 new medical colleges in the state.