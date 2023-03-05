Andhra Pradesh: Teacher dies of heart attack in class

A young school teacher collapsed on his chair in the classroom in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh and died of a heart attack

Bapatla: A young school teacher collapsed on his chair in the classroom in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and died of a heart attack.

The incident took place at Vakavaripalem Primary School in Vetapalem mandal in the district during school hours. After the morning prayers at school, the teachers and students went into their respective classrooms. Suddenly there was a commotion and students were heard shouting.

When the school staff rushed into the classroom, they saw Pala Veerababu (45) slumped on the chair. They immediately called the 108 ambulance. He was declared brought dead and it appears that he suffered a cardiac arrest. The teacher hailed from J Panguluru and his wife is also a school teacher at Kondamuru Primary School in the same mandal.