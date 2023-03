| Andhra Pradesh Leaders Continue To Make Beeline Into Brs

Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Many leaders from different districts in Andhra Pradesh continue to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) AP unit.

Navyandhra Mala Mahanadu member Rapaka Ravi Kumar from Chintalapudi constituency, West Godavari district joined the BRS party on Saturday. BRS AP unit chief Thota Chandrashekhar and Chintala Parthasarathi formally welcomed him to the party.

Similarly, few leaders, including Krishna Nagarjuna and Venkat Sai from Kadapa district also joined the BRS AP unit.