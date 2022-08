Couple found murdered in Nellore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Nellore: A couple was found brutally murdered in the city during early hours of Sunday to the utter shock of the residents in the area.

According to police, Krishna Rao and his wife Padma lived near the ANR Convention Centre near the mini-bypass road in Nellore and on Saturday night, miscreants entered their home, killed them and decamped with cash and gold through the backdoor. Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating.