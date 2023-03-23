Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP 6, TDP 1 in MLC polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Amaravati: The ruling YSR Congress Party received a jolt when the TDP candidate Panchumarti Anuradha posted victory with 23 votes in the Member of Legislative Council elections under MLAs quota here on Thursday.

The YSRCP with 151 seats and with four TDP rebel MLAs, hoped to make a clean sweep of the seven MLC seats under MLAs quota. However, the TDP, riding high on the recent success in the three Graduate Constituency polls to the upper house, put paid to its aspirations with the shock victory.

Both the YSRCP and the TDP which has 23 members officially, issued whip to their members to vote for the party.

The YSRCP candidates Marri Rajasekhar, Bommi Israel, Potula Suneeta, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Penmatsa Suryanarayana Raju and Kola Guruvulu won while Jayamangala Venkataramana lost.

