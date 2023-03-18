Andhra Pradesh: TDP wins two Graduate MLC seats

The victory of the TDP is looked at a clear set back to the ruling YSR Congress Party which put in all serious efforts in the contests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

The victory of the TDP is looked at a clear set back to the ruling YSR Congress Party which put in all serious efforts in the contests

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi won the Member of Legislative Council election to the North Andhra Graduates Constituency here on Saturday.The TDP also won the East Rayalaseema MLC seat with its candidate K. Srikant prevailing over his rivals while the counting of votes is in progress for the West Rayalaseema seat.

The victory of the TDP is looked at a clear set back to the ruling YSR Congress Party which put in all serious efforts in the contests, particularly in North Andhra where the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman YV Subba Reddy was camping to goad the party cadres to work for the candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar, chairman of AP Brahmin Corporation, who, however, ended up the loser.

Earlier, the YSRCP made a clean sweep in the local bodies quota winning all four seats and the new MLAs N. Ramarao, P. Chandrasekhar Reddy, K. Srinivas and V. Ravindranath met the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Amaravati on the day to express their thanks to him.

Also Read AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy urges Narendra Modi to resolve pending bifurcation issues